Hinton finds its footing in victory over Marcus MMCRU 59-36

Hinton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Marcus MMCRU 59-36 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Hinton faced off against Hull Trinity Christian and Marcus MMCRU took on Remsen St. Mary's on December 9 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.