Hinton outlasts Akron-Westfield in overtime classic 50-44

Extra action was needed before Hinton could slip past Akron-Westfield 50-44 on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 3, Hinton faced off against Paullina South O'Brien and Akron-Westfield took on Hull Trinity Christian on February 1 at Akron-Westfield High School. Click here for a recap
Conditioning showed as the Blackhawks outscored the Westerners 50-44 in the final period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.