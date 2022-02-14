Hinton overwhelms Mapleton MVAOCOU 75-25

Hinton earned a convincing 75-25 win over Mapleton MVAOCOU in Iowa boys basketball action on February 14.
In recent action on February 8, Hinton faced off against Akron-Westfield and Mapleton MVAOCOU took on Lawton-Bronson on February 1 at Lawton-Bronson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
