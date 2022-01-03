Hinton rolls like thunder over Correctionville River Valley 71-34

Hinton handled Correctionville River Valley 71-34 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Hinton faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Correctionville River Valley took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on December 20 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. For a full recap, click here.
Hinton's force showed as it carried a 65-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Blackhawks' shooting pulled ahead to a 46-16 lead over the Wolverines at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.