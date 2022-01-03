 Skip to main content
Hinton rolls like thunder over Correctionville River Valley 71-34

Hinton handled Correctionville River Valley 71-34 in an impressive showing in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 21, Hinton faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Correctionville River Valley took on Ida Grove OA-Bcig on December 20 at Ida Grove OA-Bcig. For a full recap, click here.

Hinton's force showed as it carried a 65-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blackhawks' shooting pulled ahead to a 46-16 lead over the Wolverines at the half.

