Hinton takes down Harris-Lake Park 69-43

Hinton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Harris-Lake Park 69-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 13, Harris-Lake Park faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Hinton took on Sheldon on January 11 at Sheldon High School. For a full recap, click here.
