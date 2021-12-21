Hinton tops Moville Woodbury Central 69-58

Playing with a winning hand, Hinton trumped Moville Woodbury Central 69-58 on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 14, Hinton faced off against Marcus MMCRU and Moville Woodbury Central took on Hawarden West Sioux on December 16 at Hawarden West Sioux High School. For a full recap, click here.
Hinton's offense moved to a 29-28 lead over Moville Woodbury Central at halftime.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.