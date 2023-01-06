Holstein Ridge View narrowly edges Sloan Westwood in tight triumph 63-56

The cardiac kids of Holstein Ridge View unleashed every advantage to outlast Sloan Westwood 63-56 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Holstein Ridge View and Sloan Westwood squared off with January 28, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
