Holstein Ridge View pounds out steady beat in win over Moville Woodbury Central 64-59

Holstein Ridge View poked just enough holes in Moville Woodbury Central's defense to garner a taut 64-59 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 15, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Kingsley-Pierson and Holstein Ridge View took on Sloan Westwood on January 7 at Sloan Westwood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

