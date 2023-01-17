 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Holstein Ridge View soars over Sioux City Siouxland Christian 71-32

  • 0

Impressive was a ready adjective for Holstein Ridge View's 71-32 throttling of Sioux City Siouxland Christian on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on January 6, Holstein Ridge View faced off against Sloan Westwood. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

East vs Heelan basketball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News