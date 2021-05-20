How the revised 2022 state hoops schedule came together, and what it looks like

The six-day, combined boys and girls state basketball tournament next year will feature three state title games of both genders on Friday and Saturday of championship weekend according to the schedule approved by the Nebraska School Activities Association board of directors at its May meeting Wednesday in Lincoln.
The Class A, C-1 and D-2 girls and the D-1, B and C-2 boys will play their championship games on March 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The D-1, B and C-2 girls and the C-1, A and D-2 boys state finals will be on March 12, also at PBA.
NPM will televise all of the finals on Friday and Saturday.
Pinnacle Bank Arena will host the 2022 Big Ten wrestling tournament March 3-5, which is traditionally the weekend of the girls state tournament, forcing a combined basketball tournament the following week.
“I started with the championship games on Friday and Saturday and basically worked backwards from there,” said NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver, who is in charge of basketball. “We set the schedule up that you play Monday, Wednesday and Friday; or Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Every class is going to play in the venue they were originally playing in when the tournament was two separate weekends.”
The tournament will use PBA for all six days, the Devaney Sports Center for the first four days, and Lincoln Public Schools facilities for the first two days for first-round games and on Thursday and Friday for third-place games.
LPS is not on spring break that week as it normally is, but LPS athletic director Kathi Wieskamp, a District 1 board member, said the school district is willing to offer any facilities necessary to accommodate the six-day tournament.
Dolliver said adjustments to the Class B subdistrict and district schedules will be made to cut down the number of days between the district finals to the first day of the state tournament, particularly on the girls side.
Dolliver said girls first-round subdistrict games will be Feb. 21 and the boys subdistricts will begin on Feb. 22, with subdistrict finals for both boys and girls slated for Feb. 23. District finals for girls will be either Feb. 25 or March 1, and the boys finals either Feb. 26 or Feb. 28.
Since classification is done by gender, there’s a possibility that a school could have a boys state tournament team in one class and a girls team in another class.
“We will move game times if teams play at the same time," Dolliver said.
March 7
At Pinnacle Bank Arena: Class B boys (9 and 10:45 a.m.), Class A girls (1:30, 3:15, 6 and 7:45 p.m.)
At Devaney Sports Center: Class C-1 girls (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.), Class B boys (6 and 7:45 p.m.)
At LPS high school: Class D-2 girls (9 and 10:45 a.m.), Class C-2 boys (1:30, 3:15, 6 and 7:45 p.m.)
At LPS high school: Class D-1 boys (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.), Class D-2 girls (6 and 7:45 p.m.)
March 8
At Pinnacle Bank Arena: Class B girls (9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.), Class A boys (1:30, 3:15, 6 and 7:45 p.m.)
At Devaney Sports Center: Class C-1 boys (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.), Class B girls (6 and 7:45 p.m.)
At LPS high school: Class D-2 boys (9 and 10:45 a.m.), Class C-2 girls (1:30, 3:15, 6 and 7:45 p.m.)
At LPS high school: Class D-1 girls (9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m.), Class D-2 boys (6 and 7:45 p.m.)
March 9
At Pinnacle Bank Arena: Class C-1 girls (9 and 10:45 a.m.), Class B boys (1:30 and 3:15 p.m.), Class A girls (6 and 7:45 p.m.)
At Devaney Sports Center: Class D-1 boys (9 and 10:45 a.m.), Class C-2 boys (1:30 and 3:15 p.m., Class D-2 girls (6 and 7:45 p.m.)
March 10
At Pinnacle Bank Arena: Class C-1 boys (9 and 10:45 a.m.), Class B girls (1:30 and 3:15 p.m.), Class A boys (6 and 7:45 p.m.)
At Devaney Sports Center: Class D-1 girls (9 and 10:45 a.m.), Class C-2 girls (1:30 and 3:15 p.m., Class D-2 boys (6 and 7:45 p.m.)
March 11 (Championship games at PBA)
Class D-1 boys (9 a.m.), Class C-1 girls (11 a.m.), Class B boys (1 p.m.), Class C-2 boys (4 p.m.), Class A girls (6 p.m.), Class D-2 girls (8 p.m.)
March 12 (Championship games at PBA)
Class D-1 girls (9 a.m.), Class C-1 boys (11 a.m.), Class B girls (1 p.m.), Class C-2 girls (4 p.m.), Class A boys (6 p.m.), Class D-2 boys (8 p.m.).
These first-team Super-Staters have game: Meet the five boys who took their games to another level in 2020-21
This season's group of first-team Super-Staters are gamers. They take their game to the next level. Do you see what we're getting at?
We spent a day at The Amazing Pizza Machine in Omaha. Sure, there were serious questions, but we enjoyed learning a little bit more about how games, arcade or otherwise, play in each player's lives.
We got some good answers, too.
So ... let's get to it.
Let us introduce the 2020-21 Journal Star first-team boys Super-Staters.
Frankie Fidler and Saint Thomas getting some shots up on the pop-a-shot. Stuffed animals. Flashing lights. Enjoy this behind-the-scenes look at the Journal Star's first-team Super-State photoshoot.
𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝙽𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 | 𝟼-𝟻 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟸𝟸.𝟸 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟻.𝟼 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Committed to Gonzaga on Friday from his list of eight finalists – Gonzaga, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and UCLA.
He’s got game: There were a lot of firsts when it comes to Sallis, last year’s honorary captain of the Super-State team – first Nebraska boy to be named a McDonald’s All-American, first five-star basketball prospect to ever come out of Nebraska and he was the headliner on a talent-rich Mustang team that won the school’s first boys Class A state basketball title and the first state championship in Coach Tim Cannon’s career. Sallis, the No. 7 recruit in the class of 2021 nationally according to Rivals and No. 1 point guard prospect, shot 58% from the field and 81% from the free throw line this season. Sallis, who finished his career with a school-record 1,819 points, was comfortable scoring at all three levels, knocking down three-pointers with the same ease as nailing mid-range jumpers or driving it all the way to the basket and throwing down a dunk over a taller defender. He also averaged 2.4 steals per game, a testament to his added focus on the defensive end this winter.
Coach mode: “It’s no accident Hunter had a great season year. He was getting out of school at 12:30 because of a shortened schedule for seniors, and he was getting individual workouts in, then coming back here for our practice at 3:30. With all the work he was putting in, he just kept getting better.” Millard North coach Tim Cannon.
Game mode with Hunter:
Fun game he can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: “The motorcycle games. All of those. I feel like I am winning for sure.”
Go-to games growing up: “I like Pac-Man. That was really my favorite game.”
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: “For sure, 20.”
𝙱𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚟𝚞𝚎 𝚆𝚎𝚜𝚝 | 𝟼-𝟷 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟷𝟻.𝟿 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟻.𝟷 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Wisconsin
He’s got game: Hepburn’s got a total game, and it’s that unique ability to contribute in every facet that sets him apart from any other high school player in the history of the state. Hepburn’s strength, quickness, explosiveness and elite ballhandling skills always make him a threat to drive and score, but he also raised his three-point shooting to 37% this season, making him even more difficult to guard. Hepburn, one of the best facilitators in state history, averaged an astounding 8.3 assists and 3.8 steals per game. He had 10 or more assists nine times during the season, including a stretch at mid-season when he had double-figure assists in eight of nine games. Hepburn, who led Bellevue West to the 2020 state title, was at his best in the big games, going off for 32 points in an overtime win at Creighton Prep during the regular season and scoring 24 points and dishing out 13 assists in a win over then undefeated Lincoln Pius X. Hepburn, a four-year starter for the Thunderbirds, finished with 1,706 points, 638 assists and 324 steals in his career.
Coach mode: “The unique thing about Chucky, and it’s been this way for four years, I’ve never had a player who doesn’t have to score to have a monumental impact on the game. When he does score combined with all the other stuff, his influence goes to another level, and that was evident in the last two games at the state tournament.” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.
Game mode with Chucky:
Fun game he can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: “The Connect Four game. Ain’t nobody can beat me in that game.”
Go-to games growing up: “I played Monopoly so much.”
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: “20 out of 20.”
𝙶𝚛𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝙸𝚜𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚍 | 𝟼-𝟿 | 𝙹𝚛. | 𝟸𝟻.𝟹 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟿.𝟺 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Undecided, has 28 Division I offers, the biggest from Virginia, Oregon, Kansas, Louisville, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Wisconsin as well as Nebraska and Creighton.
He’s got game: Traudt, a four-star recruit nationally by Rivals, intrigued college coaches with a strong summer performance playing AAU for Lincoln Supreme, then followed it up with a high school season in which he excelled in all five positions he played. Traudt is the Islanders’ point guard against full court pressure defenses, he’s their zone breaker with unlimited range beyond the three-point line and he’s their rim protector and inside presence both scoring and rebounding. Despite seeing double and sometimes triple teams, Traudt still shot 51% from the field overall, 37% from three-point territory and 79% at the free throw line. Traudt tied the single-game Class A scoring record with 57 points against Norfolk and also had games of 39 points against Omaha Bryan, 34 against both Bellevue East and Gretna and 33 against Lincoln Southwest. GI’s starting five returns intact next season, making the Islanders a team to watch in Class A next season.
Coach mode: “Isaac’s spent a lot of time and effort working on his body and working on his skill set to get to where he is today. As far as being able to play inside-outside, that’s something he’s always had. Between his sophomore and junior season, he really started to recognize his potential and started to understand that he had to put some time into his body, develop a workout plan and build some strength around his skill set.” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough.
Game mode with Isaac:
Fun game he can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: “I beat them (the other Super-Staters) in the Connect four Hoops a couple times. One of the shooting games, too.”
Go-to games growing up: “I played a lot of Mario Cart, and I was pretty good at Fortnite when I played.”
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: “17 or 18.”
𝙼𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚛𝚍 𝙽𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 | 𝟼-𝟽 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟸𝟷.𝟸 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟽.𝟿 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Undecided, will announce commitment on April 10. Has 11 offers, the most significant being Mississippi State, Pepperdine, Richmond, TCU and Virginia Tech.
He’s got game: Thomas, the Nebraska MaxPreps Player of the Year, has grown more than seven inches since entering high school and his game has blossomed at the same time. Thomas shot 57% from the field overall as a senior, and was probably the best three-point shooter in the state, connecting on 82 of 182 shots from beyond the arc for 45%. He had 25 or more points in 11 games this season, including a 48-point explosion in the two overtime win over Bellevue West in the Metro Conference tournament finals, a game Thomas was 19 of 26 from the field and 5 of 9 from three-point. While his shooting and scoring gets the headlines, Thomas’ ballhandling and passing skills make him an even more coveted player at the college level. Thomas averaged 5.2 assists per game, and his feeds inside to Jasen Green for back-to-back baskets in overtime helped the Mustangs get over the top against Bellevue West in the Class A state finals.
Coach mode: “Scoring, rebounding and assists, nobody was doing what Saint did in those three categories this year. Everyone knows he’s a great shooter and scorer, but he’s also very good both distributing the ball and handling it. He can take it the length of the court or penetrate the lane and make a beautiful pass.” Millard North coach Tim Cannon.
Game mode with Saint:
Fun game he can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: “I feel like the car games, like NASCAR and stuff. I’m a good driver…I don’t think they (the other Super-Staters) can drive like I can (laughs).”
Go-to games growing up: “I just played a lot of NASCAR and stuff. A good driver, like I said.”
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: “All 20, 100%.”
𝙱𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚟𝚞𝚎 𝚆𝚎𝚜𝚝 | 𝟼-𝟽 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟸𝟷.𝟸 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟼.𝟹 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Nebraska-Omaha
He’s got game: Much like Thomas, when the big growth spurt hit for Fidler, he already had the guard skills in place to continue his high-level perimeter game but added a dimension inside with his added size. Fidler hit 53% of his shots from the field overall, 40% from beyond the three-point arc and 79% from the free throw line as he became Chucky Hepburn’s favorite target for picking up assists. His season-high was 31 points against Omaha Benson, while also going off for 30 against Creighton Prep in the Metro Conference holiday tournament, 26 against Iowa state champion Waukee, 26 against Omaha Central, 24 in the regular season win over Millard North and 20 against Sunrise Academy, one of the top prep school teams in the country. His length defensively helped him make 44 steals and block 14 shots this season.
Coach mode: “I’ve never had a kid who improved as much as Frankie has from the time he got here to the end of this year. He was 6-1 as a freshman and he played guard growing up, now he’s 6-7 and he has those guard skills. I think the future is even brighter for him as he continues to grow into that body. I think Omaha got themselves a good one, and he has a chance to be a load in the Summit League.” Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard.
Game mode with Frankie:
Fun game he can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: “I think ‘Nothing But Net’ (Pop-a-shot). I think I’m good at that.”
Go-to games growing up: “I like Pac-Man actually. I remember going to the bowling alley or coming here and playing Pac-Man. It always gave me a good vibe.”
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: “15. I’m not making 20 because I think the rim is real crooked.”
These first-team Super-Staters have game: Meet the five girls who took their games to another level in 2020-21
This season's group of first-team Super-Staters are gamers. They take their game to the next level. Do you see what we're getting at?
We spent a day at The Amazing Pizza Machine in Omaha. Sure, there were serious questions, but we enjoyed learning a little bit more about how games, arcade or otherwise, play in each player's lives.
We got some good answers, too.
So ... let's get to it.
Let us introduce the 2020-21 Journal Star first-team girls Super-Staters.
Frankie Fidler and Saint Thomas getting some shots up on the pop-a-shot. Stuffed animals. Flashing lights. Enjoy this behind-the-scenes look at the Journal Star's first-team Super-State photoshoot.
𝙻𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚗 𝙿𝚒𝚞𝚜 𝚇 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟼-𝟹 | 𝟸𝟹.𝟹 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟷𝟹.𝟶 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Nebraska.
She's got game: Markowski was again the most dominant player in the state. When she got the ball near the block, it was game over for foes. Her size, power and touch near the basket made it difficult to stop her, or even slow her down. Defensively, she had the paint closed off each night. Markowski opened her season with a 34-point, 21-rebound showing against Lincoln North Star, and closed it with three double-doubles at the state tournament, including 30 points and 27 boards against an Omaha Central team that matched her sizewise in the semifinals, and 27 points and 19 boards in the Thunderbolts' state championship victory against Fremont. In between was a school-record 43 points against Fremont in the HAC Tournament final. The future Husker had 16 double-doubles and shot 60% from the field. Her athleticism made it possible for Pius X to utilize her offensively no matter the pace of the game. A two-time first-team Super-Stater, Markowski set numerous school records, including career points (1,485) and career rebounds (866), and she accomplished those marks in only three seasons.
Coach mode: "It was reminiscent of last year where against (Lincoln) East (in the state final), same thing this year, when we needed baskets, she just kind of put our team on her shoulders and decided to do whatever she could to get us another state title," Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. "When you really need somebody to step up, she just has that will to win that I have never seen out of any other player, who can just come up with key moments and key baskets and key rebounds."
Game mode with Alexis:
Fun game she can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: "UNO! We always play UNO! in the Markowski household. I would take anyone on in UNO!"
Go-to games growing up: "We always got creative with balls and stuff, like if you make a ball in this basket or football, playing catch in the living room and the lamp breaks. Just stuff like that. And UNO!"
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: "Fifteen."
𝙵𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝 | 𝙹𝚛. | 𝟻-𝟿 | 𝟸𝟹.𝟾 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟺.𝟿 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Iowa.
She's got game: McCabe dazzled as a sophomore (20.3 ppg, 35.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 107 threes), and yet she found a way to take it to another level in her third season with the Tigers, who relied a little more on McCabe for her ball-handling skills this time. She averaged career bests in assists (3.7) and steals (3.7) and continued to shoot at a high clip. McCabe splashed 106 three-pointers, and shot 42% from three-point range in each of her first three seasons (How's that for consistency?). McCabe can score at all three levels and perfected the pull-up jumper this season, coach Kelly Flynn said, while also shooting deeper threes. Only one opponent held the two-time first-team Super-Stater to below 18 points (and that was 16), an incredible accomplishment when you consider, one, she's seeing the other team's best defender every game in Class A, and two, even the good ones have quiet nights. McCabe never did.
Coach mode: "She reminds me of a little bit of a girl (Steph) Curry," Flynn said of the Golden State Warriors star shooter. "When I watch him play, where he stops and start, stops and start and almost baits you, sets you up, and all of the sudden the step-back. She's perfected it to where when she freezes that defense with her step-back, it surprises you when it doesn't go in. Along with her scoring, she really has some impressive stats overall."
Game mode with Taylor:
Fun game she can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: "There's a light thing … you have to press the things as fast as you can. I have the most coordination by far, not to brag (laughs), so I would definitely win at that."
Go-to games growing up: "They have a Go-Kart thing here (at Amazing Pizza Machine), I used to do that. I used to come here a lot when I was little with my siblings and parents."
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: "I'm still convinced it's rigged, so I would say 16."
𝙷𝚞𝚖𝚙𝚑𝚛𝚎𝚢 𝚂𝙵 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟻-𝟷𝟶 | 𝟸𝟻.𝟶 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟽.𝟶 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Nebraska.
She's got game: Oh, man, does Weidner have game. In addition to scoring 25 or more points 13 times this season, including 43 against Hartington-Newcastle, Weidner averaged 6.4 assists and 6.4 steals per contest. She focused on improving her shooting coming into the season, and it showed as she shot 38% from beyond the arc and 57% from the field. Her stats were big, and her feel for games — when to take over as a scorer, when to feed teammates, when to speed up or slow down — was unmatched. A two-time first-team Super-Stater, Weidner finished with 2,282 career points, which ranks third all-time in the state, 740 career assists and 630 career steals; and she tied a bow on her prep career by leading the Flyers to a 25-0 record and a Class D-2 state championship.
Coach mode: "She's doing all of that at an extremely high rate of speed," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth says of Weidner's ability to control games as either a scorer of facilitator. "Our style of play is up and down the court, (and) that's the way Allison is going to play. She's dissecting things before they even happen. I don't know how many nights I'd get a text from her, she'd seen this on film or that on film. She's just a student of the game."
Game mode with Allison:
Go-to games growing up: "Video games with my brothers, like Call of Duty, NBA2K. I feel like I'm pretty good at them."
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: "Are the rims the right rims? Out of 20 shots, I'd say I make 14."
𝙴𝚕𝚔𝚑𝚘𝚛𝚗 𝙽𝚘𝚛𝚝𝚑 | 𝙵𝚛. | 𝟻-𝟷𝟶 | 𝟸𝟸.𝟺 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟽.𝟹 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Has multiple DI offers, including ones from Louisville, North Carolina, Nebraska and Creighton.
She's got game: This was Prince's rookie prep season, but she didn't look like a freshman, and it's evident why she was receiving DI college offers before she even set foot in high school. She scored in double figures in 22 of 23 games, had four games of 30 points or more and 11 20-plus games, while shooting 54% from the field. She was dangerous behind the arc as well, knocking down 40% of her three attempts. Prince, who placed fifth at the Class B state cross country meet and runs track, put up big numbers despite seeing junk defenses every time out. More impressive was Prince's ability to run an offense with a sense of calm and efficiency as a freshman. Her poise and production played a big part in Elkhorn North, in its first year of existence, marching to a Class B state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Coach mode: Ann Prince, Elkhorn North's coach and Britt's mother, said she saw a lot of growth in the freshman as a leader. "I think she started to embrace that role a little bit before midseason. I think she felt connected with her teammates, I felt like our team chemistry was strong and I think when you get that feeling, then you finally give yourself the OK to lead on the court. So credit to her teammates for having an amazing team culture. I think that enabled her to feel comfortable and confident enough to take that leadership role as a freshman point guard."
Game mode with Britt:
Fun game she can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: "I'm pretty good at the game where you roll the ball (Ski Ball)."
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: "Twenty."
𝚆𝚎𝚎𝚙𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚆𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚛 | 𝚂𝚛. | 𝟻-𝟾 | 𝟸𝟷.𝟺 𝙿𝙿𝙶 | 𝟻.𝟺 𝚁𝙿𝙶
College: Omaha.
She's got game: Weeping Water coach Joe Haveman has seen Cave thread defenses as a shooter and passer for four seasons. A deep run at the state tournament allowed the rest of the state, and a TV audience on Championship Saturday, to see it, too. Cave played a leading role in guiding the Indians to a Class D-1 state championship, capping it with a coast-to-coast layup in the final seconds to beat No. 1 Pleasanton 40-39 in the final. Cave, a four-time first-team D-1 all-stater, can attack defenses so many ways, whether it's transition threes, slashing to the basket or delivering an array of passes to her teammates (She averaged five assists per contest.). Her season included a school-record 39 points against Falls City, and one of the best three-games stretches in recent memory at the state tournament.
Coach mode: "Hopefully they got to really see and appreciate how good of a basketball player she is and how much she can do," Haveman said. "Her skill set is so wide. For her to really hit her peak and hit her stride in the state tournament was fitting just for her great career, really an exclamation point on it. She showed at the state tournament that she can be extremely aggressive and extremely efficient at the same time, and for her to do it passing the ball, defensively and then we all know that she can score it, was very fulfilling, and obviously we needed every ounce of it."
Game mode with Grace:
Fun game she can maybe beat other Super-Staters in: "I like the car ones, but I am not good at any of them."
Go-to games growing up: "Chutes and Ladders. You'd spin it and then you would have to go. That was my favorite."
How many makes out of 20 on pop-a-shot: "Twenty. On a good day."