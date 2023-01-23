Hull Trinity Christian outlasts Moville Woodbury Central in topsy-turvy battle 54-42

No quarter was granted as Hull Trinity Christian blunted Moville Woodbury Central's plans 54-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 23.
The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Hull Trinity Christian played in a 66-50 game on January 24, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Akron-Westfield and Moville Woodbury Central took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 16 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.