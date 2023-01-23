 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hull Trinity Christian outlasts Moville Woodbury Central in topsy-turvy battle 54-42

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Hull Trinity Christian blunted Moville Woodbury Central's plans 54-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 23.

The last time Moville Woodbury Central and Hull Trinity Christian played in a 66-50 game on January 24, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Akron-Westfield and Moville Woodbury Central took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on January 16 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News