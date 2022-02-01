Hull Trinity Christian survives taut tilt with Akron-Westfield 45-38

Hull Trinity Christian knocked off Akron-Westfield 45-38 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 1.
In recent action on January 27, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Akron-Westfield and Hull Trinity Christian took on Akron-Westfield on January 27 at Hull Trinity Christian High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.