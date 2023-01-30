Hull Trinity Christian trips Hinton in tenacious tussle 51-46

A sigh of relief filled the air in Hull Trinity Christian's locker room after a trying 51-46 test with Hinton in Iowa boys basketball action on January 30.

Last season, Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian faced off on January 4, 2022 at Hinton High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Moville Woodbury Central . For results, click here. Hinton took on Sioux City Siouxland Christian on January 21 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.