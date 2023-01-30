 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Hull Trinity Christian trips Hinton in tenacious tussle 51-46

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Hull Trinity Christian's locker room after a trying 51-46 test with Hinton in Iowa boys basketball action on January 30.

Last season, Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian faced off on January 4, 2022 at Hinton High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Moville Woodbury Central . For results, click here. Hinton took on Sioux City Siouxland Christian on January 21 at Sioux City Siouxland Christian High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News