Hull Western Christian rains down on LeMars 56-39

LeMars was solid, but not good enough, on Monday, as Hull Western Christian prevailed 56-39 on January 30 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Hull Western Christian and LeMars played in a 59-48 game on December 9, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 23, Hull Western Christian faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic . For more, click here. LeMars took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on January 24 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic. For results, click here.
