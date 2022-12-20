Hull Western Christian severs Sergeant Bluff-Luton's hopes 73-56

Hull Western Christian pushed past Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 73-56 win in Iowa boys basketball action on December 20.
Last season, Hull Western Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off against Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Hull Western Christian took on Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic on December 9 at Hull Western Christian. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.