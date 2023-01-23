Hull Western Christian tacks win on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 85-48

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Hull Western Christian did exactly that with an 85-48 win against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 23.
