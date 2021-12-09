Hull Western Christian tops LeMars 59-48

Hull Western Christian put together a victorious gameplan to stop LeMars 59-48 in Iowa boys basketball on December 9.

The third quarter gave the Wolfpack a 46-31 lead over the Bulldogs.

Hull Western Christian fought to a 27-21 intermission margin at LeMars' expense.

Hull Western Christian made the first move by forging an 8-5 margin over LeMars after the first quarter.

