Hull Western Christian tops LeMars 59-48

Hull Western Christian put together a victorious gameplan to stop LeMars 59-48 in Iowa boys basketball on December 9.
Recently on December 3 , LeMars squared up on Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a basketball game .
The third quarter gave the Wolfpack a 46-31 lead over the Bulldogs.
Hull Western Christian fought to a 27-21 intermission margin at LeMars' expense.
Hull Western Christian made the first move by forging an 8-5 margin over LeMars after the first quarter.
