 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hull Western Christian tops LeMars 59-48

  • 0

Hull Western Christian put together a victorious gameplan to stop LeMars 59-48 in Iowa boys basketball on December 9.

Recently on December 3 , LeMars squared up on Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The third quarter gave the Wolfpack a 46-31 lead over the Bulldogs.

Hull Western Christian fought to a 27-21 intermission margin at LeMars' expense.

Hull Western Christian made the first move by forging an 8-5 margin over LeMars after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Sioux girls wrestling vs. Norfolk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News