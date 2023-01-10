 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ida Grove OA-Bcig gives Moville Woodbury Central the business 86-27

Ida Grove OA-Bcig's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Moville Woodbury Central 86-27 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Ida Grove OA-Bcig and Moville Woodbury Central squared off with January 11, 2022 at Moville Woodbury Central High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on January 5, Moville Woodbury Central squared off with Wakefield in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

