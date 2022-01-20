Ida Grove OA-Bcig hustles by Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian in victory 58-44

Saddled up and ready to go, Ida Grove OA-Bcig spurred past Sioux City Siouxland Community Christian 58-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 20.
