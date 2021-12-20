 Skip to main content
Ida Grove OA-Bcig pours it on Correctionville River Valley 71-34

Ida Grove OA-Bcig showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Correctionville River Valley 71-34 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 20.

Recently on December 9 , Correctionville River Valley squared up on Mapleton MVAOCOU in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

