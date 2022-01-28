IHSAA releases boys postseason basketball assignments

SIOUX CITY — It's time to get ready, Northwest Iowa basketball fans. The high school playoffs are almost here.

On Thursday morning, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released the 2022 Class 3A and 4A substate basketball assignments, giving area hoops teams some clarity on who they will be facing on the road to state.

The winner of each of the eight substates in each class will advance to the Iowa state basketball tournament, which will be played from March 7 to March 11 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

There will be six area teams competing in Class 3A-Substate 1, as Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, No. 9-ranked Spencer, and Storm Lake will battle for a spot at state, along with Algona and No. 6 ranked Humboldt.

Spencer is currently 11-3 on the season, good for second in the Lakes Conference Standings with a 5-2 league record.

Meanwhile, Humboldt is tied with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows for first place in the North Central Conference, with a 13-1 overall record and an 8-1 mark in conference play.

Two more area Class 3A teams will compete in Substate 8, with Bishop Heelan and Denison-Schleswig going up against Atlantic, Carroll, Glenwood, No. 3 Harlan, Lewis Central, and Perry.

Heelan is in fourth place in the MRAC standings with an 8-5 overall record, while Denison-Schleswig is 10-4, good for fourth in the Hawkeye Ten standings, and good enough to receive three top 10 votes in the Associated Press Class 3A poll.

For anybody in Substate 8, the road to state goes through No. 3 Harlan, which leads the Hawkeye Ten with a 7-0 record in conference play, and an 11-2 mark overall.

Over in Class 4A, the three city schools will take part in Substate 1, led by Sioux City East, which is tied with Iowa City West for the No. 10 ranking in 4A.

Joining the Black Raiders (11-3) will be Sioux City West and Sioux City North, which have season records of 4-8 and 1-15, respectively.

Substate 1 will also feature No. 8 Ankeny (11-2), Council Bluffs Jefferson (1-14), and Waukee (8-7).

The first round of the Class 3A and 4A substate tournaments will begin on Feb. 21.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0