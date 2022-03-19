'I'm so happy:' Dakota Valley boys defeat Sioux Valley to win Class A state title

RAPID CITY, S.D.-- Champions, at last.

In the coming years, the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team will look back on this date with a smile. For the first time ever, the Panthers can call themselves champions.

Dakota Valley won the first state title in program history on Saturday night, with an 82-65 victory over Sioux Valley in the South Dakota Class A state title game in Rapid City. The win finished off a perfect 26-0 season for the Panthers, and served as some long-awaited revenge for the Panthers’ 62-57 loss to the Cossacks in last season’s state semifinals.

With their perfect season, the Panthers did something that even their own head coach didn’t think they could pull off.

“Unbelievable,” Dakota Valley head coach Jason Kleis said to South Dakota Public Broadcasting. “The guys are going to give me crap, because I told them about week two, ‘we’re not going to go undefeated.’ I didn’t think we would, but this group of kids, from the first day we felt a special vibe about them that we can’t explain. They rolled all the way through, and I’m so proud of them.”

It was a roller-coaster of a game for both teams, as the Cossacks surged ahead of the Panthers with a 9-0 run in the first quarter, and led by as many as nine points. At the start of the second, Dakota Valley trailed Sioux Valley, 19-12.

In the second, the Panthers’ offense started to roll. After a basket from Hudsyn Ruesink put the Cossacks up by a 21-12 score, Dakota Valley had a 9-0 run of its own, with back-to back-to back 3’s from Sam Faldmo, Randy Rosenquist, and Jaxon Hennies tying the game at 21-21.

Sioux Valley scored 13 more points before the end of the second quarter, and at the half, the Cossacks held a 34-30 advantage.

Once the second half began, everything changed.

Dakota Valley scored 12 points in the first three minutes of the third quarter, with Brayden Major and Isaac Bruns kicking things off with a pair of 3-pointers.

After a score from Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent made it a 37-35 game, Dakota Valley junior Randy Rosenquist hit a 3 to put the Panthers ahead for good. It was a sequence that shifted the game permanently in Dakota Valley’s favor.

“They were putting a jump defense on (Bruns), we put two shooters in the right corner, and overloaded the side,” Kleis said to SDPB. “We had a senior, Brayden Major, come out and hit a huge three in the corner. That loosened everything up and got everybody rolling. That was huge.”

Dakota Valley out-scored the Cossacks in the third quarter, 25-12, and went into the fourth and final frame with a 55-46 lead.

Bruns kicked things off in the fourth with another 3, followed soon after by a pair of free throws from Wingert, and another bucket from Bruns. Rosenquist hit two more 3-pointers in the fourth to give him five for the game, while Bruns continued to pour it on.

Rosenquist ended the game with a team-high 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting, while going 5-for-6 from deep. Bruns scored 24 for the Panthers on 6-of-16 shooting, with 11 free throws. Two more Panthers finished in double figures, as Jaxson Wingert scored 16 points, and Jaxon Hennies scored 10 points with a pair of 3’s to his credit.

Sioux Valley’s leading scorer, Oliver Vincent, finished his day with 23 total points on 9-of-22 shooting.

The Panthers scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win, and create a memory no Dakota Valley fan in attendance will ever forget.

Dakota Valley has played for a state title before, with the most recent trip coming back in 2012. But never before have the Panthers finished the journey.

Before Saturday, they had never stormed the court in celebration as the clock ticked down to zero.

They’d never been handed the South Dakota title trophy in front of their families, and had never been announced as state champions.

Until now.

The work has been done, and the final buzzer has sounded. Now, the only thing to do is safely buckle in the championship trophy on Sunday, when the Panthers make the six hour drive back home to North Sioux City.

“It’s surreal,” Kleis told SDPB. “It’s the culmination of a lot of things for these kids, these families, and our community. I don’t even know what to say. I’m so happy.”

There will be a welcome home celebration for the Panthers on Sunday at 5 p.m., at Dakota Valley High School.

