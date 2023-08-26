NORTH SIOUX CITY — Driven by a fierce, competitive fire, Isaac Bruns rarely lost a game when he stepped on the court or field in high school.

In his four years at Dakota Valley, the 6-foot-4-inch guard scored a school-record 2,309 points, helping the basketball program compile a 93-8 record. In his junior and senior seasons, the two-time, South Dakota Class A Player of the Year helped lead the Panthers to back-to-back state titles and a state-record 53-game winning streak.

"He’s just so competitive and tough and has a winner’s mindset that nobody’s going to beat him. He definitely has that in spades as much as any kid I’ve ever coach," Dakota Valley head basketball coach Jason Kleis said.

A three-time all-state outfielder and leadoff hitter, Bruns also played on Dakota Valley baseball teams that went 58-11 the last three seasons, finishing in the top three at the state tournament each season. In his senior year, he batted .491, with a .580 on base percentage, 22 runs scored and 14 steals, while playing Gold Glove-level defense in center.

"The minute we stepped across the line it was all about, ‘Let's see what we can do to get a win tonight,' '' head baseball coach Rob Augustine said. "If it meant taking a walk here, getting a hit to get on so we can get some runs, a clutch hit when we needed one, whatever I needed him to do, he was willing to do it for us."

Bruns' competitive spirit extends beyond organized athletics to impromptu games with his friends, such as playing hoops in a swimming pool.

"He’s going to want to beat whoever is on the other side of the pool," Kleis said. "He's not just there for fun."

Bruns, which the Journal honors today as its 2023 Metro Male Athlete of the Year, acknowledges he's "definitely a competitive person."

"I love to win, to go out there and it’s our team versus their team, bringing the team together and giving them everything you’ve got," he said. "It seems like doing anything else is like wasting your time out there."

His desire to come away with a W also included the golf course. Bruns qualified for four straight high school state golf tournaments, starting as an eighth grader. His best finish came as a freshman, when he tied for 10th place after carding a two-day total of 168. But he didn't go out for the sport his senior year, partially due to his frustration of failing to place at state the previous season.

More importantly, he wanted to spend extra time in the weight room and the gym in preparation for his final season of high school basketball. About a week before the Panthers' first game, he signed a letter of intent with the University of South Dakota, a Division I program.

Growing up with hoops

The son of Paul and Jamie Bruns, Isaac's first introduction to the sport came as a toddler shooting balls at a Little Tykes basket in the living room of the family's home in Clear Lake, Iowa.

"I guess that's where I first started loving basketball," he said.

As he grew older, Bruns spent countless hours with his older brother, also named Paul, and their father, on a half court in the backyard.

In the second grade, Isaac joined a Clear Lake team coached by his dad. He kept playing on the team until his family moved to North Sioux City in the middle of his sixth grade year.

At Dakota Valley, Kleis saw enough promise in Bruns and Randy Rosenquist to elevate both to the high school team while they still were in eighth grade.

Bruns earned a starting role as a freshman the following season, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer, behind his older brother, Paul. The Panthers qualified for the 2020 state tournament, but it was later cancelled due to COVID.

The next season, Dakota Valley headed to state with a 23-0 record, led by senior Paul Bruns, who averaged 27.5 points per game, and sophomore Isaac Bruns, who scored at a nearly 20 points per game clip. Rallying from a 15-point halftime deficit, Sioux Valley stunned the top-seeded Panthers in the semifinals, though.

"Some calls didn’t go our way, a bunch of things didn’t go our way," Isaac Bruns recalled. "Our season ended in one half."

It marked the last time Isaac Bruns found himself on the losing side of a high school basketball game.

"As returnees, we talked about it over the summer and worked very hard," he recalled. "We were motivated to get back to that spot and win it the next time."

Creating a dynasty

As juniors, Bruns and fellow first-team, all-state guard Rosenquist led the Panthers to the school's first state championship. Blowing out Sioux Valley in a rematch in the 2022 title game, Rosenquist scored 25 points, while Bruns added 24 on 6-of-16 shooting.

Dakota Valley repeated as state champions this past winter, capping a second-straight 26-0 campaign. Trailing Sioux Falls Christian by as many as nine points late in the third quarter of the title tilt, the Panthers rallied for a 54-48 win as the team's coaches called a series of set plays for Bruns and Rosenquist.

"They made play after play, they got fouled or made some incredible shots," Kleis said.

Bruns, who scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting in the game, finished the season with a state-leading 26.5 points per game.

"He's got every scoring ability in the book," Kleis said. "He can put the ball on the floor, he can pull up, and he can shoot the three."

A wing, he also averaged 9.4 rebounds per contest and regularly drew the opposing teams' top offensive threat.

"He does so many things on the basketball floor, scoring probably gets the most attention," Kleis said. "But he is so tough out there when you watch him defend, rebound, fight for 50-50 balls, staying in front of his guy."

All-time greats

The Panthers, which received major contributions from starters Jaxon Hennies, Sam Faldmo and Jason Wingert, and Kleis' son, Sam, and Bruns' younger brother, Luke, off the bench, go down in history as one of the greatest high school teams in South Dakota history, holding the record for the longest winning steak regardless of class.

Dakota Valley passed the previous mark of 49 straight wins, set by Custer from 1989-91, in a 91-41 drubbing of Miller in a Round of 16 qualifier. The same night, Bruns became the school’s career scoring record, pouring in 32 points to break Paul's previous record of 2,206. Isaac's last two points came on an emphatic dunk with six minutes to play in the game, bringing Panthers fans to their feet in the Harrisburg High School gym.

Earlier in the season, Isaac erupted for a career-high 46 points in a 80-63 win over rival Elk Point-Jefferson, breaking the single-game scoring record set in 2021 by his brother Paul, who was the Journal's 2021 Male Metro Athlete of the Year.

Isaac Bruns repeated as South Dakota's Class A Player of the Year, and both Gatorade and MaxPrep named the senior as their respective 2022-2023 South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

In addition to his stellar stats, Gatorade cited Bruns' academic achievement -- a straight A student, he was one of Dakota Valley's valedictorians this spring -- and his "exemplary character." He volunteers with a VFW youth baseball program and with the youth group at Sunnybrook Community Church in Sioux City.

Coyote career begins

Bruns recently started fall workouts with his new teammates at South Dakota, including his brother, Paul, who transferred to the Coyotes last season after leading North Dakota in scoring his freshman year.

While getting a chance to again team up with his big brother was a major plus, Kleis said it wasn't the biggest factor in his decision to pick USD over other programs.

USD head coach Eric Peterson started recruiting Isaac soon after he was named to the job in March 2022.

"I talked to him a few times over the phone and in person, and I thought he was a really great guy," Bruns said. "I liked how he did things and I wanted to play for him, same thing with the rest of the coaching staff."

Bruns said he also was impressed with the school's new basketball arena and facilities, as well as the proximity to home.

To succeed at the next level, Bruns said he knows he must continue to improve his defense and other aspects of his game.

"Here at the Divison I level, you definitely have to be constantly learning and picking up new things," he said. "It's a little bit different than high school."

One thing that undoubtedly will stay the same: his competitive fire.