JOURNAL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Bruns credits weight room for success throughout his Dakota Valley career

“Coach (Jason) Kleis really got us going in the weight room,” Bruns said. “I didn’t lift very much as a freshman. Lifting with Chris Schmidt, getting me involved and getting me comfortable, that really helped my game as I got older. That took my game to another level. Seeing those results were fun. It’s good to see good stuff come out of those results.”

The Panthers lifted at least four times a week during the season, and Bruns led the Panthers through those workouts to encourage his other teammates to see the same type of results he found.

Of course, Bruns worked on some on-court things. He became a better passer, a better ball handler, and as Kleis put it, Bruns went from a “really good high school player to something much more than that.”

“That’s when I knew we saw something out of the ordinary there,” Kleis said. “His numbers are really efficient. And part of that is just because he gets in so many different ways, he gets them inside, he gets them mid-range, he gets them outside. Some kids are great off the dribble that can't shoot a three, some kids are great from three, but they don't get many of those easy baskets around the rim.”

Of course, Bruns didn’t accomplish the team successes by himself. He was the captain of the ship, but he had some good crewmates around him.