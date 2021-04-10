 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JOURNAL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Bruns credits weight room for success throughout his Dakota Valley career
0 comments
breaking top story
JOURNAL BOYS BASKETBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS

JOURNAL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Paul Bruns credits weight room for success throughout his Dakota Valley career

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Paul Bruns recorded 2,204 points in his five years playing for the Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team.

While that feat is something he’s proud of, he’s more proud of the fact he helped the Panthers claim third place this season in Class A.

Bruns ended his illustrious career with the Panthers, scoring 37 points in the third-place game against Dell Rapids in a 69-60 win, closing the chapter of his high school playing days.

“Wins were definitely the most important thing to me,” Bruns said. “We didn’t care about stats and who was getting what. That really helped us this year. We had a bunch of good wins, too. We played together as a team.

“I didn’t think I would ever get that many,” Bruns said of his 2,204 point total. “I wasn’t going for that amount. Without my teammates, I couldn’t have done it, for sure.”

Bruns is the 2020-21 Journal Player of the Year in boys basketball.

Bruns averaged 27.5 points per game, and just like last year, he had games where the Panthers senior scored more than 30 points.

In fact, Bruns had eight points where he scored 30-plus points. His season high was 44 points in a 92-72 loss to Sioux Falls Christian on Jan. 27.

Two weeks earlier, Bruns scored 40 in a win over West Central.

Dakota Valley vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton basketball

Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns looks for a shot as Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Majok Majouk tries to block the shot during Dakota Valley vs Sergeant Bluff-Luton basketball action on Tuesday in North Sioux City.

Bruns wasn’t focused on the points, however.

He learned to be a better facilitator, making the extra pass so that the open person could be a higher-percentage shot.

He focused on being a better rebounder, and turning that quick grab off the glass into some transition points.

Bruns averaged 13.0 rebounds per game, including 10.9 defensive rebounds per contest.

“Everything about my game, my defense and my rebounding, that just got better through the years,” Bruns said. “I needed to be a good leader this year with me being a senior."

2020-21 ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

No. PLAYER YEAR TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Keaten Bonderson Sophomore Gehlen Catholic
Cooper DeJean Senior OABCIG
Ty Van Essen Junior Western Christian
Dallas Kluender Junior Woodbury Central
Majok Majouk Senior Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Karter Petzenhauser Junior Spencer
Tanner Te Slaa Junior Boyden-Hull
DaVares Whitaker Junior Sioux City East
SECOND TEAM
Carter DeRocher Junior Gehlen Catholic
Jacob Hargens Sophomore Sioux Central
Keeon Hutton Junior Sioux City West
Marcus Kelderman Junior Boyden-Hull
Jake Layman Senior Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Creighton Morisch Senior Spirit Lake
Cade Rohwer Senior Alta-Aurelia
Garrett Trapp Senior River Valley
THIRD TEAM
Clayton Bosma Senior South O'Brien
Jaxon Bunkers Sophomore Remsen St. Mary's
Mason Coppock Sophomore West Sioux
Keavian Hayes Sophomore Sioux City West
Caleb Holmes Junior Westwood
Lucas Lorenzen Junior Okoboji
Zach Lutmer Sophomore Central Lyon
Spencer Mackey Senior Le Mars
FOURTH TEAM
Alec Dreckman Senior Le Mars
Trey Englemann Senior Alta-Aurelia
Braiden Heiden Senior Denison-Schleswig
Wyatt Gulker Senior Western Christian
Ayden Klein Sophomore MOC-Floyd Valley
Carter Sievers Sophomore Newell-Fonda
Bryson Van Grootheest Junior Rock Valley
Landyn Van Kekerix Junior Rock Valley
FIFTH TEAM
Beckett DeJean Sophomore OABCIG
Jackson Howe Junior Kingsley-Pierson
Evan Helvig Senior Sioux City North
Josh Johannsen Senior South O'Brien
Will Lugar Junior Cherokee
Nick Miller Junior Bishop Heelan
Cameron Pierson Senior Siouxland Christian
Christian Vietor Junior Sioux Center

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bruns’ light-bulb moment came during the summer between his freshman and sophomore years, and it didn’t come in club ball or during open gyms.

It actually came off the court.

Bruns started lifting weights, and he found that he started liking weights.

Before becoming a sophomore, Bruns didn’t really know much about the weight room, but the coaches — including strength and conditioning coach Chris Schmidt, a Briar Cliff grad — made it a prerequisite for him. They knew he could get stronger.

A few weeks into that summer, Bruns started seeing some results. And, he liked what he was seeing.

“Coach (Jason) Kleis really got us going in the weight room,” Bruns said. “I didn’t lift very much as a freshman. Lifting with Chris Schmidt, getting me involved and getting me comfortable, that really helped my game as I got older. That took my game to another level. Seeing those results were fun. It’s good to see good stuff come out of those results.”

The Panthers lifted at least four times a week during the season, and Bruns led the Panthers through those workouts to encourage his other teammates to see the same type of results he found.

Of course, Bruns worked on some on-court things. He became a better passer, a better ball handler, and as Kleis put it, Bruns went from a “really good high school player to something much more than that.”

“That’s when I knew we saw something out of the ordinary there,” Kleis said. “His numbers are really efficient. And part of that is just because he gets in so many different ways, he gets them inside, he gets them mid-range, he gets them outside. Some kids are great off the dribble that can't shoot a three, some kids are great from three, but they don't get many of those easy baskets around the rim.”

Of course, Bruns didn’t accomplish the team successes by himself. He was the captain of the ship, but he had some good crewmates around him.

One of Bruns’ companions was his brother, Issac.

Issac Bruns averaged 23.0 ppg during his sophomore season, as they were the only two to average in double figures on the season.

Like his older brother, Isaac Bruns played in eight games where he scored 30-plus points.

“Without him, I don’t think we would have won as many games,” Paul Bruns said. “He guards their best player, he scored a lot of points, he ran the floor hard, and did all those little things for us. It was fun to play with my brother the last two years.”

Chayce Montagne and Alex Zephier were the next two leading scorers. Montagne scored 7.3 ppg while Zephier averaged 7.0 ppg. Both are seniors. 

"Guys were all stars in their own eyes when they were coming up through the middle school system," Kleis said. "Then you get those guys that are okay with not being stars and the stars kind of align a little bit. There's no question, that's a big part of it. We had guys that could defend and we were like guarded well this year we needed to, and that got us out in transition and allowed us to have the best record we've ever had."

Paul Bruns flips the page to his next chapter, where he will play at the University of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks went 9-17 during this past season, despite three of those wins coming against South Dakota.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,204: Bruns' career points

50: FG percentage this season

44: Season-high in points

21: Season-high in rebounds

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News