It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Kingsley-Pierson will take its 54-36 victory over Onawa West Monona in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 6.

Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Onawa West Monona faced off on February 1, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 30, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Onawa West Monona . Click here for a recap. Kingsley-Pierson took on Onawa West Monona on January 30 at Onawa West Monona High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.