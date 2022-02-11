Kingsley-Pierson edges Marcus MMCRU in snug affair 51-50

Kingsley-Pierson didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Marcus MMCRU 51-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Onawa West Monona and Marcus MMCRU took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on February 4 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.
Kingsley-Pierson opened with a 16-13 advantage over Marcus MMCRU through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Kingsley-Pierson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-34 lead over Marcus MMCRU.
