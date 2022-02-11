 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kingsley-Pierson edges Marcus MMCRU in snug affair 51-50

  • 0

Kingsley-Pierson didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Marcus MMCRU 51-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 1, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Onawa West Monona and Marcus MMCRU took on Le Mars Gehlen Catholic on February 4 at Marcus MMCRU. For a full recap, click here.

Kingsley-Pierson opened with a 16-13 advantage over Marcus MMCRU through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 23-23 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Kingsley-Pierson broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-34 lead over Marcus MMCRU.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News