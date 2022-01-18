Kingsley-Pierson gallops past Correctionville River Valley 58-43

Kingsley-Pierson tipped and eventually toppled Correctionville River Valley 58-43 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 18.
In recent action on January 11, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Lawton-Bronson and Correctionville River Valley took on Sloan Westwood on January 13 at Sloan Westwood High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.