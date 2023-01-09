 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Pflanz Electronics

Kingsley-Pierson outlasts Hinton in topsy-turvy battle 67-48

Kingsley-Pierson grabbed a 67-48 victory at the expense of Hinton on January 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Kingsley-Pierson darted in front of Hinton 13-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a meager 26-21 gap over the Blackhawks at the half.

Kingsley-Pierson steamrolled to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 23-19 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Hinton and Kingsley-Pierson squared off with January 10, 2022 at Hinton High School last season. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

