Kingsley-Pierson outlasts Hinton in topsy-turvy battle 67-48

Kingsley-Pierson grabbed a 67-48 victory at the expense of Hinton on January 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Kingsley-Pierson darted in front of Hinton 13-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a meager 26-21 gap over the Blackhawks at the half.

Kingsley-Pierson steamrolled to a 44-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 23-19 advantage in the frame.

