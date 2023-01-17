Kingsley-Pierson overwhelms Correctionville River Valley 69-35

Kingsley-Pierson rolled past Correctionville River Valley for a comfortable 69-35 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Kingsley-Pierson and Correctionville River Valley squared off with January 18, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School last season. Click here for a recap.
