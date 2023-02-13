Kingsley-Pierson delivered all the smoke to disorient Akron-Westfield and flew away with a 63-35 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 13.

In recent action on February 6, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Onawa West Monona . For results, click here. Akron-Westfield took on Hinton on February 7 at Akron-Westfield High School. Click here for a recap.

