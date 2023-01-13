Kingsley-Pierson rains down on Moville Woodbury Central 64-27

Kingsley-Pierson's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-27 win over Moville Woodbury Central in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.
Kingsley-Pierson opened with a 19-9 advantage over Moville Woodbury Central through the first quarter.
The Panthers opened a lopsided 39-16 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.
Kingsley-Pierson roared to a 56-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-7 advantage in the frame.
