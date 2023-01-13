 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kingsley-Pierson rains down on Moville Woodbury Central 64-27

Kingsley-Pierson's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 64-27 win over Moville Woodbury Central in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.

Kingsley-Pierson opened with a 19-9 advantage over Moville Woodbury Central through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a lopsided 39-16 gap over the Wildcats at halftime.

Kingsley-Pierson roared to a 56-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 8-7 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Kingsley-Pierson squared off with January 15, 2022 at Kingsley-Pierson High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 5, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Moville Woodbury Central took on Wakefield on January 5 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For more, click here.

