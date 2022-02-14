Kingsley-Pierson smashes through Sloan Westwood 52-17

Kingsley-Pierson handled Sloan Westwood 52-17 in an impressive showing in Iowa boys basketball on February 14.
Kingsley-Pierson made the first move by forging a 19-5 margin over Sloan Westwood after the first quarter.
The Panthers' offense struck to a 34-7 lead over the Rebels at halftime.
Kingsley-Pierson's supremacy showed as it carried a 37-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 8, Kingsley-Pierson faced off against Elk Point-Jefferson and Sloan Westwood took on Onawa West Monona on February 4 at Onawa West Monona High School. For a full recap, click here.
