Kingsley-Pierson trips George-Little Rock in tenacious tussle 63-55

A sigh of relief filled the air in Kingsley-Pierson's locker room after Thursday's 63-55 win against George-Little Rock for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 16.

Kingsley-Pierson put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing George-Little Rock 28-18 in the last stanza.

George-Little Rock came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Kingsley-Pierson 37-35.

An intermission tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The start wasn't the problem for George-Little Rock, who began with a 11-10 edge over Kingsley-Pierson through the end of the first quarter.

