Lake View East Sac County flies high over Moville Woodbury Central 63-36

Lake View East Sac County dismissed Moville Woodbury Central by a 63-36 count during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 16, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.