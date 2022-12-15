Lawton-Bronson delivers smashing punch to stump Homer 65-35

Homer got no credit and no consideration from Lawton-Bronson, which slammed the door 65-35 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 15.
The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 43-40 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Moville Woodbury Central and Homer took on Correctionville River Valley on December 10 at Homer High School. Click here for a recap
