Lawton-Bronson outlasts Moville Woodbury Central 71-55

No quarter was granted as Lawton-Bronson blunted Moville Woodbury Central's plans 71-55 on December 6 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Moville Woodbury Central and Lawton-Bronson faced off on December 7, 2021 at Moville Woodbury Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Moville Woodbury Central faced off against Hartley H-M-S and Lawton-Bronson took on Kingsley-Pierson on December 1 at Kingsley-Pierson High School. For more, click here.
