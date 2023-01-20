Lawton-Bronson rains down on Correctionville River Valley 83-26

Lawton-Bronson painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Correctionville River Valley's defense for an 83-26 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.
Last season, Lawton-Bronson and Correctionville River Valley faced off on February 4, 2022 at Lawton-Bronson High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Lawton-Bronson faced off against Ponca and Correctionville River Valley took on Sloan Westwood on January 13 at Correctionville River Valley High School. For more, click here.
