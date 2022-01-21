 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lawton-Bronson records sound decision over Correctionville River Valley 46-38

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Lawton-Bronson's locker room after Friday's 46-38 win against Correctionville River Valley during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 13, Correctionville River Valley faced off against Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson took on Wakefield on January 13 at Wakefield High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News