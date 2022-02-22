Le Mars ends impressive Sergeant Bluff-Luton's state tournament streak

Le MARS, Iowa — A rare hat trick on Monday allowed Le Mars to advance in an Iowa Class 3A boys basketball substate.

The Bulldogs beat Missouri River Conference rival Sergeant Bluff-Luton for the third time this season, 54-47, in a first-round game at Le Mars High School.

Like the two previous matchups, this one was a defensive slugfest, with Le Mars (13-9) making just enough plays to win.

David Leusink splashed five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points, leading the Bulldogs into a semifinal contest at Humboldt Thursday night. Humboldt (19-3) outscored Sioux Center 81-67 in another first-round game.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-13) had an impressive streak of five consecutive trips to the state tournament come to an end.

While much of the Warriors’ defensive attention went to Caleb Dreckman — the third-leading scorer in Class 3A — Leusink took advantage. The 5-foot-11 senior was 5-for-6 from beyond the arc to complement a 16-point effort by Dreckman.

“The way they guarded him the first time, we talked about it the last week that’s he was going to see something similar to that,” Le Mars coach Dave Irwin said. “He was ready and to his credit he was able to make some shots. Anytime you can give some help to Dreckman it makes us better.”

Le Mars scored on five straight possessions early in the fourth quarter, opening up a 45-29 lead. SB-L fought back, but the Bulldogs made nine free throws in the final two minutes.

Dylon Schaap scored 11 points and Scott Kroll 10 for SB-L, which ran into a little bit of trouble when Tyler Smith – the team’s leading scorer with a 16.9 average – picked up his second foul midway through the second quarter.

“Le Mars did a great job of guarding us, they were very active defensively all night,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “They were in passing lanes all night. We didn’t lose the ball (two turnovers) but it seemed like they were always there making it hard for us to score.

“When Tyler had to sit, he is a big part of our game, that was tough.”

Smith, one of five juniors in the Warriors’ starting lineup, finished with eight points but fouled out with 4:25 left in the game.

When Tylar Lutgen scored early in the fourth quarter, Sergeant Bluff-Luton trailed 33-26. However, on the next three trips down the floor for the Bulldogs, Leusink nailed two 3-pointers and Konnor Calhoun threw down a two-handed dunk.

That stretched the Le Mars lead to 41-26 and the closest the Warriors came the rest of the way was seven points.

“Almost every game is defined by a specific run or stretch and we had that at the beginning of the fourth quarter,” Irwin said. “That was kind of the difference in the game. Otherwise, it was kind of a heavyweight battle when you stand in the middle of the ring.

“I said going into the game the first team to 50 wins. I love and hate playing Adam’s teams at the same time. They’re well-coached and are just fun high school basketball games. It’s too bad we had to do this in the first round.”

At halftime, it looked as if the first team to 40 might win. Le Mars clung to a 19-14 lead after leading 10-6 at the end of the first quarter.

“I thought Sergeant Bluff did a great job in the first half making us play the way they wanted to play,” Irwin said. “The second half were able to force the issue and pick up the tempo a little bit.”

Not many schools can boast of playing in five straight state tournaments, but such was the case for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

“It’s been an amazing situation and I feel for our boys because we all had dreams of continuing that,” Vander Schaaf said. “I’m so proud of them because they invested in everything to try and keep that going. They came in as a very inexperienced group, but I think these guys can head out of this season with their heads held high.”

The final scores in the previous two games between the two were 47-44 and 43-37.

