 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic buries Lawton-Bronson under avalanche of points 77-45

  • 0

Yes, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic looked superb in beating Lawton-Bronson, but no autographs please after its 77-45 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 7, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Hawarden West Sioux and Lawton-Bronson took on Correctionville River Valley on February 4 at Lawton-Bronson High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

James Harden is traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News