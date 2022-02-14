Le Mars Gehlen Catholic buries Lawton-Bronson under avalanche of points 77-45

Yes, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic looked superb in beating Lawton-Bronson, but no autographs please after its 77-45 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 7, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Hawarden West Sioux and Lawton-Bronson took on Correctionville River Valley on February 4 at Lawton-Bronson High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.