Le Mars Gehlen Catholic claims close encounter of the winning kind over Akron-Westfield 66-59

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Le Mars Gehlen Catholic did just enough to beat Akron-Westfield 66-59 in Iowa boys basketball on January 9.

The last time Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Akron-Westfield played in a 71-43 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.

