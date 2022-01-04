Le Mars Gehlen Catholic controls the action and Akron-Westfield in affair 71-43

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic earned a convincing 71-43 win over Akron-Westfield at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High on January 4 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
