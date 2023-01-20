 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic drums Orange City Unity Christian with resounding beat 75-53

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 75-53 win over Orange City Unity Christian in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The last time Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Orange City Unity Christian played in a 65-63 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 12, Orange City Unity Christian faced off against Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Orange City Unity Christian took on Hinton on January 13 at Orange City Unity Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

