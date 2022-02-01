Le Mars Gehlen Catholic earns solid win over Hinton 66-54

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic tipped and eventually toppled Hinton 66-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.
The start wasn't the problem for Hinton, who began with a 17-15 edge over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic through the end of the first quarter.
In recent action on January 25, Hinton faced off against Akron-Westfield and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Hull Trinity Christian on January 25 at Hull Trinity Christian High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.