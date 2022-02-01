 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic earns solid win over Hinton 66-54

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic tipped and eventually toppled Hinton 66-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 1.

The start wasn't the problem for Hinton, who began with a 17-15 edge over Le Mars Gehlen Catholic through the end of the first quarter.

In recent action on January 25, Hinton faced off against Akron-Westfield and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Hull Trinity Christian on January 25 at Hull Trinity Christian High School. Click here for a recap

