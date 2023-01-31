Le Mars Gehlen Catholic engulfs Hinton in point barrage 71-47

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic handled Hinton 71-47 in an impressive showing on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

Last season, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hinton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Hinton High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Hull Trinity Christian . Click here for a recap. Hinton took on Paullina South O'Brien on January 26 at Paullina South O'Brien High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.