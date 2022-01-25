Le Mars Gehlen Catholic escapes Hull Trinity Christian 52-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Le Mars Gehlen Catholic didn't mind, dispatching Hull Trinity Christian 52-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Moville Woodbury Central on January 17 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
