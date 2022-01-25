 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Le Mars Gehlen Catholic escapes Hull Trinity Christian 52-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Le Mars Gehlen Catholic didn't mind, dispatching Hull Trinity Christian 52-46 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 20, Hull Trinity Christian faced off against Correctionville River Valley and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic took on Moville Woodbury Central on January 17 at Le Mars Gehlen Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

