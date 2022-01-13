Le Mars Gehlen Catholic finds its footing in victory over Hull Trinity Christian 76-54

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hull Trinity Christian 76-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic faced off against Hinton and Hull Trinity Christian took on Hinton on January 4 at Hinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Le Mars Gehlen Catholic a 40-20 lead over Hull Trinity Christian.
