Le Mars Gehlen Catholic mauls Hull Trinity Christian in strong effort 77-31

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 77-31 win over Hull Trinity Christian for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 9.
Last season, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic and Hull Trinity Christian squared off with January 25, 2022 at Hull Trinity Christian High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 2, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic squared off with Marcus MMCRU in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.