Le Mars Gehlen Catholic pockets slim win over Remsen St. Mary's 57-51

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic showed its poise to outlast a game Remsen St. Mary's squad for a 57-51 victory at Remsen St. Mary's on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The last time Remsen St. Mary's and Le Mars Gehlen Catholic played in a 58-42 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.
