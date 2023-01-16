Le Mars Gehlen Catholic rides to cruise-control win over Moville Woodbury Central 83-19

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Moville Woodbury Central for an 83-19 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 16.
